Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola has called on Muslim faithful in the state and Nigerian in general to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the state and country.

Aregbesola, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Sola Fasure, called on Nigerians of all faiths to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination to build a peaceful and harmonious country.‎

The Governor tasked adherents of Islam to imbibe the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to higher authority as was demonstrated by Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the will of God which the Eid-El-Kabir commemorates.

He pledged his administration’s commitment to the welfare of the people of the state in the remaining period of his tenure, adding also that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government will continue to do all it can to improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

He said political leaders and followers, religious leaders and their adherents; all must come together and forge a harmonious relationship for the love of their country, saying according to Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the love of one’s country is a very essential part of faith.