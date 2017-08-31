The leader of the Biafra Independent Movement, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Wednesday rejected the leadership of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

He said his movement would no longer recognise Nwodo as the leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group.

Uwazuruike, who stated this in a statement in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said his non-recognition of Nwodo was as a result of his (Nwodo’s) meeting with an expelled member of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu.

He said, “It was a deliberate move by Nwodo to spite my person as the leader and founder of MASSOB/BIM; that is why he (Nwodo) invited one Uchenna Madu to a meeting yesterday (Tuesday) in Enugu knowing full well that Madu had been expelled from MASSOB.

“Nwodo is fully aware of his intentions knowing very well that Madu is no longer a MASSOB member and he invited him for a meeting as MASSOB leader, when the said Madu does not have executive members or followership.

- Advertisement -

“For this singular action, the members of MASSOB/BIM across the whole world, which I am the leader, have from today, August 30, 2017 denounced John Nnia Nwodo as the leader of Ohanaeze.”

He said he sent a text message to Nwodo on the position of his groups to Nwodo to which, according to him, the Ohanaeze leader allegedly replied by saying, “congratulation and thank you.”

Uwazuruike accused Nwodo of using his leadership of the Ohanaeze platform to project himself as a vice-presidential candidate of a political party in the next general election.

He challenged the Ohanaeze president and Madu to organise a rally for the public to test their popularity and following in the pro-Biafran struggle.

Reacting, Madu described Uwazurike as a frustrated person.

It said Uwazuruike’s reaction against his group’s meeting with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo was a sign of frustration.

The MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, who reacted on behalf of Madu said, Uwazuruike had been expelled from MASSOB at a meeting at Okwe, former Biafra headquarters in Imo State on November 30, 2015.