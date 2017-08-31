The Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday restated its call on the need for restructuring of the country lamenting that Nigeria at the moment is a dysfunctional country sliding towards the edge of the precipice.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting in Akure.

The group said the problems confronting Nigeria as a nation can only be resolved by embracing restructuring and called on Nigerian leaders to revisit the 1966 constitutional model.

The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, who read the communique condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s stand on restructuring.

“We are not impressed by the broadcast by the President after his return especially his stand on the restructuring in Nigeria which he said is a matter only for the National Assembly and the council of state.

“We do not agree that the sovereignty in the land rests with these two bodies but sovereignty rests with the people and the people therefore must be the one to determine the way forward for the country in crisis.

“We believe at this point now we need a constituent Assembly elected by the people of Nigeria to deal with the question of restructuring so that the country can be put on a sound footing.

“By restructuring we mean that Nigeria at the moment is a dysfunctional country sliding towards the edge of the precipice with crimes rising day by day, the economy in a parlous state, and forces of disintegration have been let loose, all the good things that are made for good living are beyond our people and the price of food today in Nigeria is at an eight-year high.”

The group stated further that the problems confronting the nation would be a thing of the past only if the present administration restructure the country.

“It is clear at this point that we cannot resolve any of the problems confronting Nigeria today except we restructure, and by restructuring, Nigeria should go back to the 1960 constitutional model that guaranteed that all section of Nigeria live under a federal constitution with which they fulfil their aspiration, development, productivity and accountability.

“Only authors of confusion that are saying today that restructuring means different things to different people but there is only one definition of restructuring.”