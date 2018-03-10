Access Bank Nigeria PLC has offered automatic appointments to 51 First Class graduating students of Gombe state University.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Herbert Wigwe, disclosed this while speaking during the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th combined convocation on Saturday in Gombe.

Mr. Wigwe, who was among three other eminent Nigerians that were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degrees by the University, said the Bank will be willing to offer them appointment if they will accept the offer.

Mr. Wigwe, who was conferred with honorary doctorate degree of administration, commended the University for the remarkable achievement, “In spite the security challenges in the region” and also commended the State Government for putting up remarkable infrastructure in the institution “despite having little resources,” he said.

He also congratulated the graduating students for the feat they achieved in their academic pursuit and assured them that with perseverance, they will have a great future ahead of them.

“A journey of a thousand miles begin with a step, it may take some of you several years after graduating to settle,” he said.

Other eminent Nigerians who were conferred with the honorary doctorate degrees were Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, (Doctor of Administration); Christopher Kolade, former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, (Doctor of Letters), Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu, who doubles as the University Chancellor (Doctor of Administration).

Meanwhile, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo also offered employment to the graduating students.

He said those of not interested in working at bank should report on Monday to the office of Head of Civil Service, for employment.