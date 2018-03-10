The Nigerian Navy has reiterated its commitment to securing the nation’s waterways and training and retraining of officers and men to ensure professionalism.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Adm. Obi Ofodile, made the pledge at the closing of a seminar held at the command on Friday in Lagos.

The seminar had the theme: “Consolidating Professional Training in the Nigerian Navy”.

According to him, the purpose of training is to effectively tackle current challenges.

“When you train well, you can operate well. If you do not train well, you cannot operate well.

“The security issues we are facing in Nigeria today are a little more than they used to be.

“What we experience today in Nigeria is more like a warfare the enemy is not defined; you do not even know where he is; so, efforts to confront them are not conventional,” he said.

Ofodile said that there was the need to embrace more modern technology-based training,

He said that training and retraining of officers and men was key for effective professional performance in the military.

More than 100 officers attended the seminar.

The FOC, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Sylvanus Abbah, and retired Rear Adm. Frank Akpan were present.