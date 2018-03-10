Nigerian women have been urged to be prepared to take their rightful place in the scheme of things in the nation and should stop blaming the memfolk for their ‘miafortunes.’

Renonwed philanthropist and businesswoman, Arch. Fifi Ejindu stated this, on Saturday, in her keynote address at the the Women Summit 2018 in commemoration of the Women’s Day, organised by the FAME Foundation, held at the Exhibition Pavilion, Opposite Radio House, Garki, Abuja.

According to Ejindu, Nigerian women have reached a state that they must fight for their rights and provoke stern competition with their make counterpart.

While appreciating that the society has been hostile and unappreciative of the contributions of women in the country, Ejindu, however, said the women have a pivotal role to play in the future development of the country.

Her words, “It is sad that women today, especially in Nigeria, are over-worked, under-paid and over-looked. Although we have been recently ndescribed as belonging to the other room, yet we must take a risk to achieve he unimaginable in a make-dominated world.”

In her contribution, a women advocate, Aderonke Bello, also urged the Nigerian women to brave the odds against their gender to compete favourably with the menfolk as she said “freedom is not dashed, but fought for.”