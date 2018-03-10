Dr Arikawe Adeolu, a Medical Practitioner, Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, has warned against self-treatment of headache and fever during the hot season, saying it could be symptoms of meningitis.

Adeolu on Saturday in Abuja advised people to always seek professional advice or medical check-up instead of self-medication.

He warned that self-treatment of headache and fever, especially during the hot season, could be fatal as meningitis also presents similar symptoms.

According to him, prompt medical care is very important in any situation where one is having symptoms that usually start with fever, headache and neck stiffness.

“Some persons loose sense of themselves and they begin to talk irrationally; this is not the time to be taking paracetamol or any anti-malaria drug.

“They should be taken to the hospital because the earlier treatment commences the better the chances of individual survival.

“So any symptom that seems to extend beyond the common fever should be presented at the hospital,” Adeolu advised.

He said that during the hot season in Nigeria, people who lived in the Northern part of the country usually faced an increased incidence of meningitis.

The medical expert, therefore, urged the people to take vaccination against meningitis, pointing out that it was the best preventive measure.

He said that immunisation would ensure protection against the condition.

The doctor advised those hoping to receive immunisation against meningitis to ensure they were immunised against all strains of the bacteria, which causes the condition.

He also advised the public to avoid crowded places as the disease was airborne.

He said those already infected with the disease could transmit to others even without visible symptoms.