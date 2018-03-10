The National Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) in Plateau has donated food items and toiletries to 120 displaced person at the IDP camp in Jos on Saturday.

Mrs Jennifer Yarima, the Plateau Chairperson of NAWOJ, said that the gesture was to reduce the hardship they were facing and enable them enjoy good nutrition and healthy lives.

“We are giving them rice, noodles, condiments and toiletries to reduce their hardship,’’ she said.

She said the outreach, which was in partnership with other NGOs was to reiterate the need to ensure the well being of vulnerable groups in the society.

“It is also part of the association’s humanitarian service and to mark the International Women’s Day celebrated annually on March 8th.

“This year’s international women’s day theme is Press for Progress, we are collaborating with NGOs like the international Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), Victims of Violence Charity Organsation and many others to campaign against insurgency and gender based violence.

“We want an end to the insurgency that displace women and children from their homes and disconnect them from their sources of livelihood, preventing them from accessing education and good nutrition,“ she said.

The NAWOJ official said the international women day was also a clarion call to end domestic violence prevalent in the society such as child rape.

“And we advocate for gender equity in accessing basic necessities and privileges,’’ she said.

She called on stakeholders to donate start up packs for those who were trained on skills empowerment to facilitate their reintegration to the society,

Mrs Tongnaan Bawa, the NAWOJ, North Central Zone D, Secretary called on individuals to assist the IDPs with shelter as government and NGOs could not do it alone.

In appreciating the donors, Mrs Saratu Yohanna, an IDP said they do not have finances to pay for house rent, school fees or the wherewithal to reintegrate in the society.

“These are the major challenges that put fears in us when we were asked to vacate the camp,’’ she said