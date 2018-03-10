The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Benue Command, said it has made adequate arrangements to ensure free flow of traffic during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit on Monday, March 12.

FRSC Commander in Benue, David Mendie, disclosed this in an interview with the newmen on Saturday in Makurdi.

He said the command was prepared and ready to handle all traffic related matters during the president’s visit.

He said the number of personnel deployed to locations in the state would depend on the presidential entourage.

Mendie said plans would be concluded when they were furnished with the president’s itinerary.

“We will provide alternative routes for motorists, especially on routes earmarked for the president,” he said