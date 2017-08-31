The military has disclosed that it killed 82 Boko Haram insurgents and rescued 468 hostages in the last two months.

The Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on its clearance operations in Borno and Yobe states.

He said the operations led to the liberation of 630 villages and settlements from where the insurgents abducted the hostages.

Attahiru explained that the rescued hostages had been handed over to the various camps for screening.

The commander added that the clearance operations had also led to the arrest of 313 suspected terrorists in various locations and villages of Sambisa Forest and the northern parts of Borno and Yobe states.

According to him: “The two months operations in the hinterlands under our Mobile Strike Force Teams (MST), were successful, as 69 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered to our troops in the front lines.

“The surrendered terrorists laid down their arms under the military’s safe corridor and would undergo de-radicalisation before being integrated into the society.”

He called on the fleeing insurgents to continue to lay down their arms and surrender to the nearest military post, as the MST had been deployed in the hinterlands, including the terrorists’ hideouts in Mandara Mountains and council areas of Abadam, Marte and Kala/Balge in Borno State.

He said the MST was committed to finally degrading the insurgents to restore peace in Borno and the northeast.

On recovered arms and ammunition, Attahiru said: “Our troops were able to recover 17 automatic weapons and 1, 471 ammunition.”

He further disclosed that 31 people were killed in various suicide attacks at Molai, Dalori camps and Maiduguri metropolis, while 123 people were also wounded in the last two months.