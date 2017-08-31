Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) yesterday said he would not borrow to pay workers salaries and that his administration inherited a debt profile of N220 billion from his predecessor, Olusegun Mimiko.

Akeredolu disclosed this yesterday in Akure at the swearing ceremony of 10 special advisers and 18 commissioners, whose portfolios were not named.

He told the commissioners that no appointment was juicy, adding that every ministry, agency and public office was important and that his administration would accord equal attention to all offices.

He further revealed that his government met internal and external debts, unpaid salaries and allowances, state pension liabilities and gratuities, among others amounting to N220.5 billion.

“Although Mimiko announced he left N20b in the state coffers, the liquid assets we met from banks balances, fixed deposit, balance in bond, portfolio management account and OSOPADEC amounted to N9.9 billion.

The precarious situation, he hinged on the meagre revenue for the state from February to July 2017, which is N47.5 billion while expenditure is estimated at N46.5 billion.

However, some of the commissioners include Yemi Olowolabi; Omowumi Olatunji Edet; Wahab Adegbenro; Wale Akinterinwa; Bayonle Ademodi; Donald Ojogo and Funso Esan.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Haruna Osegba, yesterday explained why all local government staff in the state would receive 80 per cent salaries for August.

Osegba said the state got N2.2b in June as against N1.5b that it received in the month of August.