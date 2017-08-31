Three foreign nationals have been arrested in Anambra State for having in their possession several numbers of Permanent Voter Cards allegedly issued to them by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

It was gathered that voter cards were for the purpose of voting in the governorship election in the state scheduled for November 18.

The Comptroller of Immigration Service, Anambra State Command, Mr King Ekpedeme, disclosed this in Awka, the state capital, while screening ECOWAS citizens resident in the state to ascertain the genuineness of their documents.

- Advertisement -

Ekpedeme, who expressed his command’s determination to ensure that people would not sneak into the state to cause confusion during the November poll, reminded foreigners that they were not eligible to vote in elections in the country.

He advised Heads of the National Association of Citizens of the ECOWAS member states resident in the state to encourage their nationals to document their residency with immigration officers in the local government areas they reside.