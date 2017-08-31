Sahara Reporters and its publishers, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday asked Justice Adeyinka Oyinloye of an Ilorin High Court to set aside his June 28, 2017 judgement against them.

Justice Oyinloye had awarded a N4bn judgment against the online medium and Sowore, who were the defendants/respondents in the Suit No. KWS/23/2017.

The judgement award is in favour of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who was the claimant/applicant in the suit.

Sowore, who was absent during the proceedings on Wednesday was, however, represented by his counsel led by Mr. Stanley Imhanruor from Falana & Falana Chambers.

Sowore and Sahara Reporters in their motion had prayed for an order extending the time within which the defendants/applicants might apply to set aside the entire proceedings in the suit and the judgement delivered by the court.

They also sought an order setting aside the entire proceedings of the court in the suit and an order setting aside the judgement of the court delivered on June.

Saraki’s legal team led by Mr. Paul Erokoro (SAN) told the court that they wanted to reply to the motion to set aside the judgement.

He added that they were still within time to reply since the seven days given for reply had not elapsed.

Erokoro requested the judge to stand down the proceedings to enable the team to complete filing of their reply.

But Imhanruor opposed the request for a stand down of the proceedings, adding that adjournment of the case would serve a better purpose.

Oyinloye after hearing the arguments adjourned the matter to September 14 for the hearing of the application.