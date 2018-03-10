In apparent response to public outcry over persistent gridlock across Lagos metropolis, the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has taken steps to tackle the resultant traffic, inaugurating a committee to address the issue immediately.

The committee chaired by Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Ladi Lawanson, includes representatives from Nigerian Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN.

In an interview with newsmen yesterday, Lawanson, said: “We want a more collaborative approach and that is why we have involved the unions because they know the commercial drivers more than anyone in the state,” he added.

The commissioner stressed that the need for the traffic committee became imperative considering increase in travel time across the state.

Lawanson hinted that clearance exercise would commence in Ajah, Eti-Osa Local Government, saying, we believe this axis often experience persistent traffic.

“If the strategy works in this axis, it would be spread to other parts of Lagos to reduce travel time especially during rush hours.”