The Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo, says it has expelled 18 students and rusticated 62 others for various misconducts in the 2016/2017 academic session.

Sanusi Jimah, rector of the institution, made this known at the 36th matriculation of the 2017/2018 students in Auchi.

Jimah said the institution had zero tolerance for social vices and that the management would not hesitate to sanction any student found wanting.

He warned that students who presented fake credentials to gain admission would not be comfortable in the institution.

“All the credentials you presented during the registration process will be verified,’’ he said.

“If the credentials are found to be fake, the penalty is expulsion from the Polytechnic.”

The rector said 11,173 students comprising 6,318 for national diploma (ND) and 4,855 for higher national diploma (HND) courses were admitted into the institution for the current session.

He advised the students to shun cultism, violence, examination malpractice and other vices.

He also urged them to imbibe dialogue, peaceful co-existence, discipline and hard work to excel in their studies.

“You have come into this institution at a time that management is on a mission for transformation,” he said.

“This transformation agenda is directed at ensuring that corrupt practices are eliminated in the conduct of academic and other transactions in the polytechnic.

“The management will come down on staff who extort money from students to enhance their examination grades or request gratifications to pass students.

“Just as we hold staff accountable for proper conduct, so also management will hold students accountable for discipline and full compliance with the rules and regulations operating on campus,’’ he said.

The rector assured the students that staff and management would provide the enabling environment for them to excel.