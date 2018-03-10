Organised labour, under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), has insisted that military rule is unacceptable.

In a press statement issued in Lagos on Friday, the ASCSN National President, Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, and the Secretary-General, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, posited that any take over of government by the military again would take the country 50 years backwards.

The ASCSN statement came on the heels of reports credited to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekwueremadu, during a debate on the floor of the Senate in respect of the political killings in parts of the country in which he allegedly stated: “who says that the army cannot take over in Nigeria. It is possible.”

According to the union, it was worrisome that such a statement could be uttered by a highly placed citizen who owed his exalted office to democratic structures in the country.

“Besides, it is common knowledge that since the military toppled the democratically elected government of Sir Tafawa Balewa in 1966, suspended the 1963 Federal Constitution and imposed a unitary system of government, the country’s growth has been stunted.

“We are also aware that all democracies in the world including that of the United States of America, Canada, Europe, etc, are not perfect but are still evolving and being improved upon,” the union emphasised.