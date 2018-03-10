It was the turn of Lagos, on Friday, to receive the FIFA World Cup Trophy after it landed Nigeria on March 7, as part of a global tour plan of 91 cities in 51 countries.

On hand to receive the Trophy at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos were Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigeria Football Federation; Peter Rufai, Rtd. Nigerian Footballer; Christian Karembeu, Rtd. French International; Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles Technical Adviser; and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Others were representatives of Coca-Cola Company, Nigeria Bottling Company, Cultural Troupes and many football loving members of the public.

Dr. Kweku Tando, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, commended the management of Coca-Cola and the Nigeria Football Federation for ensuring residents of Lagos had an opportunity to sight the Trophy.

He therefore urged cooperate brands to support Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s effort to develop sports in the state.

“Coca-cola has been a very good partner in Lagos State, especially in the area of sports.

“I encourage other corporate players to work with the Lagos State Government in the area of sport development and infrastructure.

“We are open to more partnerships with anybody that has such ideas that would guarantee sports development and infrastructure.

“We (LASG) wish the Super Eagles a wonderful and excellence outing in Russia,” Tando, who represented Gov. Ambode, said.

NAN reports that Nigeria is the first qualified country to be toured with the trophy.