Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed the hope that President Mohammadu Buhari’s visit to the State Monday would contribute to permanently solving the security challenges in the state.

Ortom expressed the hope at the weekend during the handover of the Abagana Internally Displaced Persons Camp at Agan, by the Presidential Committee on Flood and Rehabilitation to the State Government.

Governor Ortom said the sending of two delegations to assess extent of damage caused as a result of herdsmen and farmers conflict ahead of the President’s visit was a sign of hope that the IDPs would return to their homes.

He stated that the visit might also signal a complete end to the violent attacks on Benue Communities by marauding herdsmen.

Ortom thanked the Presidential Committee on Flood and Rehabilitation for making the camp available for the State Government to house victims of herdsmen attacks, stating that to complement efforts of the federal government, the state sunk three boreholes in the camp in order to address the water need.

He also expressed appreciation to public-spirited individuals and organisations who had donated relief materials for the upkeep of the IDPs and prayed that God should reward them abundantly.

Representative of the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Flood and Rehabilitation, Mr. John Owoicho, commended the State Government for effectively managing disasters, noting that by the Committee’s rating, Benue was leading in that direction.

Mr.Owoicho maintained that the cordial working relationship between the Presidential Committee and the State Government had brought about a synergy whereby facilities had been provided to guarantee the welfare of the IDPs, and expressed the Committee’s sympathy to the State over the situation.

Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mr. Emmanuel Shior, said the camp which had over 34, 000 with children comprising the highest number, had additional facilities provided by the State Government.