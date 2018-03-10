The federal government has inaugurated Chairmen and over 200 board members of the 17 agencies under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, while inaugurating the members yesterday in Abuja, implored them not to let down President Muhammadu Buhari, especially considering the commitment and deep sense of responsibility with which he has addressed the challenge of building a better Nigeria which generations yet unborn would be proud for.

He said he was convinced that unless the country continued to work hard and remain committed to the task of diversifying the economy, science, technology and innovation would not play the role expected of it.

Onu stressed: “You should obtain and carefully study the new National Science, Technology and Innovation Road map, 2017-2030 (NSTIR 2030). It is a framework necessary for effective deployment of science, technology and innovation in the challenge of building a modern economy that will reposition Nigeria for the challenges of the future.

“I also urge you to acquaint yourselves with the Presidential Executive Order for the planning and execution of projects, programmes and contracts with science, engineering and technology components recently signed by Mr. President.

“You will find it an invaluable and revolutionary a tool that will herald the birth of a new Nigeria with the necessary local capacity that will reduce capital flight, strengthen manpower development, and restore national prides,” Onu noted.

Responding on behalf of the inaugurated members, Board Chairman, Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHEDA), Sen. Ayo Arise, assured the minister and the president that the members would not disappoint them.

He said the members would do all within their powers to deliver the change that Nigerians had been promised.

Asked if the inauguration was not coming late, he stated: “I guess the common saying is that better late than never. Since this is the time this has become possible, what we are expecting is that everyone will put it best into this job to ensure that the dividends of this democracy and also the slogan of change has relevance in respective agencies that they have formed a board for.

“Also, we all listened to the speech of the minister, I think this is the time for us however short the period will be to make a difference in our respective agencies and ensure that employment, innovation and show of presence of activity from this respective agencies, even justifying why they are in position…it doesn’t matter when, it doesn’t matter how long, so I believe we have a unique opportunity to make a difference in their respective assignment,” he added.

Arise emphasised that, “We expect that we make effort for people in the grassroots that we are supposed to be closer to feel the various policies of this government. There is no question that this government means very well.

“We have policies that every Nigerian should be proud of. We must ensure that these policies are implemented and it is our responsibilities to let people know. This government means very well for Nigerians and we will deliver. However short this period will be, they will feel something is moving. Over 200 people were inaugurated today, this 200 are Nigerians, they will go to their respective local government, their respective ward, bring government to bear on the people of this country.”