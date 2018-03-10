Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has advised parents in the state to pay more attention to technical education, and send the children to technical schools as a safeguard against the scourge of unemployment in the country.

The governor noted that many technologically advanced countries of the world had been able to keep down unemployment levels because of the importance to pay to technical education as well as vocational studies.

Speaking during the resumed town hall meeting series with the people of Ethiope East and Ukwuani local government areas, Okowa stressed that young school leavers and parents could be saved much of the challenges of chasing generally non-existent white-collar jobs.

He told the thousands of people of who thronged the Isiokolo and Obiaruku, headquarters of Ethiope East and Ukwuani respectively, for the meeting that his the revamping and facility upgrade of six technical colleges across the state to contemporary global standard was a deliberate step by his administration to promote technical education.

“Technical education is important to our children because, in technical schools, they are not only taught how to acquire skills but also conventional subjects, which sharpen their creative ability”, the governor said.

The governor, who also harped on the importance of vocational training in reducing unemployment, observed that his government “pays a lot of attention to the employment of youths through different skill and wealth creation programmes”, saying that the current partnership with the World Bank stemmed from endorsement by the apex bank of the administration’s commitment to job and wealth creation for the youths out of the streets by making them job and wealth creators.