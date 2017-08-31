The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has admitted that there is corruption in the EFCC.

Magu, who said this during a chat with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, revealed that the EFCC recovered about N434bn between January and August 2017.

To buttress his point that there were corrupt elements in the anti-corruption agency, Magu said the EFCC had recently dismissed nine cadet officers for certificate forgery while some other operatives were facing trial for corruption.

He added, “The internal affairs department in the EFCC looks at issues of professional misconduct of operatives in the EFCC. Internal affairs investigate unethical conducts by our men and the internal affairs is in charge of screening prospective employees of the EFCC.

“Recently, we had to discharge about nine cadet officers because they told lies on their certificates. We are also prosecuting a lot of officers who are involved in crime. Some of them are already in court. But you can also help us by giving us information about corrupt officers because we do not condone corruption.”

Magu said N409, 270, 706,686.75; $69, 501,156.67; £231,118.69; €610,816.20; 443,400.00 dirham and 70, 500 Saudi riyal were recovered during the period under review.

The sum total of all the cash if converted into naira amounts to N434, 745, 578,118. 39.

Magu noted that the over N7.6bn recovered from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke; and the N329bn which was returned by a number of major oil marketers in the country, formed a bulk of the total recoveries.

As regards conviction of corrupt persons, the EFCC boss said, “Between January and August this year, the EFCC recorded 137 convictions.”

While responding to questions from journalists, Magu denied reports that he and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), were at loggerheads.

Also speaking, the Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Mr. Francis Usani, disagreed with the move by the National Assembly to make the NFIU a completely independent agency.

Usani said the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units did not ask for the creation of the NFIU as a separate agency but only asked for a more autonomous NFIU.