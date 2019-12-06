<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 95,000 Nigerian Muslims are expected to perform the 2020 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

An official of the Nigeria Hajj Commission, Alhaji Ahmad Muazu of NAHCON social media department, told NAN that the Nigerian delegation was led by the Minister of state for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

The MOU was essentially to address the issue of welfare of Nigerian pilgrims who are going to perform Hajj in terms of accommodation, flights and others services to ensure hitch free Hajj..

The MOU was signed on behalf of Nigeria by Dada, and the Saudi Arabia was represented by its minister of Hajj, Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten.

Dada thanked the government and people of Saudi Arabia for their endless support towards Nigerian pilgrims.

He said the present administration was desirous of sustaining cordial relations that bind the two countries.

He pledged Nigeria’s cooperation and support in making easy all the Hajj process for both Nigerian pilgrims and the Saudi Arabian authority.

In his remarks, Benten thanked every Nigerian who came for Hajj and wished the ones that are coming a Hajj mabrur.