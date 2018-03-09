The Federal Government on Friday in Abuja urged Nigerians to value and patronise Nigeria products and services.

Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, made the call in his goodwill message at the closing ceremony of Technology and Innovation Expo’ 2018 organised by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

Dogara said such right attitude toward made in Nigeria products and services would fast-track national self-sustainability.

The speaker expressed optimism that the outcome of the expo would advance commercialisation in the country.

He said: “Through the work of your hand and the power of imagination, you have shown that Nigeria is the home of the rising sun. You have shown that we have the brain to dream and think.

“You have shown that STI holds the key for our beloved country to become truly great. You have shown that the future belongs to Nigerian, if we pay more attention to technology and innovation.’’

In his address, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the FMST minister commended the inventors, innovators, investors, researchers, entrepreneurs among other people that genuinely contributed to the success of the expo.

Onu said: “Let me assure you that the APC led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will not let you down as it will share your faith in STI as the key that would unlock frontiers of Nigeria’s future greatness.

“It shares your dream for a new Nigeria that will in no distant time from now produce Nobel laureates in chemistry, physics and medicine.”

Onu said the Technology and Innovation Expo would now be taken to six geopolitical zones starting from next year.

He said: “The South East geo-political zone will host the expo at the venue to be determined later. It will then move from one geopolitical zone to another.’’

The News Agency Nigeria reports some organisations were recognised and awarded for participating at the just concluded expo.

Under research institutes category, the National Space Research and Development Agency came first, Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, Lagos, was second, while Raw Materials Research and Development Council got third position.

Tertiary Institute Category- first position went to Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, Nigerian Defence Academy came second, while third position went to Federal University, Ndufu Aliko Ikwo, Ebonyi.

Under the Junior Engineering category, Government College Science and Technical College, Garki, Abuja was first, Calvary Arrows College, Gboko, Benue came second, while Government Secondary School, Bwari got third position.

The technology expo is a popularisation programme of the FMST aimed at commercialising Research and Development results as well as products services of Research and Tertiary Institutions.