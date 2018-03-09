The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has called for increased security consciousness among Nigerian youths in order to engender a flawless society.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, made the call while delivering a lecture at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti,to mark the institution’s 2018 Law Week.

Adesanya, in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja, said the theme of the Law Week is :” Law and Security: Fostering a Flawless Society.”

He said the relationship between law and order was direct, interwoven and could not be separated from the other in order to have a near flawless society.

He said that it might be impossible to attain a totally flawless society because respective human beings had individual choices to do what was wrong or right.

”Nevertheless, the citizenry must make every effort toward having a flawless society.

”It is only in a near flawless society that there could be true prosperity in a peaceful and orderly environment,” he said.

The NAF spokesman said it was only by operating within the ambit of existing statutes that security agencies could contribute to the engendering of a flawless society.

According to him, the law and the security should be seen as two sides of the same coin “if we must aspire to become a flawless society”.

He said that though the journey toward becoming a flawless society was collective, it began with individual choices to be orderly and to encourage others to be orderly.

Adesanya encouraged the Law undergraduates, who would chart the future of law in Nigeria in the coming years, to be mindful of their individual and collective responsibilities toward fostering a flawless Nigerian society.

He also urged them to be more security conscious while being mindful that they would work side by side with security agencies and not on opposite sides.