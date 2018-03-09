The Not-Too-Young -To-Run Movement by a coalition of Civil Society Organisations on Friday at a meeting urged National Assembly to transmit the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill for Presidential assent.

Samson Itodo, one of the conveners of the meeting told newsmen in Abuja, that 35 states had passed the bill, which sought the reduction of age for those vying for elective offices.

Itodo said the movement was inspired by the compelling need to restructure the country’s political system toward addressing the issue of age disparity into electoral offices.

He said: “The Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement received with pleasure, news of the transmission of the constitution amendment from state houses of assembly to National Assembly on March 1, 2018.

“The bill, which is set for transmission to the President is the next and final stage in the amendment process of the 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“With the passage of the bill by 35 state assemblies, the bill has met the constitutional threshold prescribed by Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“The section stipulates that any amendment to the constitution must be approved by at least 24 state houses of assembly; this is a landmark achievement and we commend states that passed the bill.’’

Itodo said the passage of the bill and final accent by the President would mark a significant milestone in youths’ participation in the 2019 elections as the bill would mainstream the youths into electoral offices.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari recently described youths as the strength and future of the nation, saying his administration would create an enabling environment for youths’ potential to be maximised.

He said: “As a movement, we want to remind President Muhammadu Buhari of his promises to the Nigerian youths and our determined quest for true people’s constitution anchored on the principles of inclusion and equality.”