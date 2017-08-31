Five South East governors have met with pro-secession leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu and his father, in a move to find solution to agitation for the creation of Biafra country.

A communiqué released at the end of the meeting with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the South East Governors’ Forum said they deliberated on the demands of the group and had noted their concerns.

The Chairman of the forum, Gov. Dave Umahi said on Wednesday in Enugu said: “The meeting agreed that the demands by IPOB should not be absolute, rather, the governors shall immediately engage the IPOB to further meetings.”

The governors said the meetings, which would also have in attendance other notable leaders of the group, would be aimed at quickening the resolution of all issues amicably.

“We, therefore, request from all concerned to give the governors opportunity to amicably sort out the problems,” Umahi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others in attendance during the meeting were Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Anambra Deputy Governor, Chief Nkem Okeke.

Others were Prof. Ben Nwabueze (SAN) and Mr Elliot Uko, leader of Igbo Youth Movement.