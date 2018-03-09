National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), Victor Oye, has described statement attributed to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on the likelihood of a military coup in the country as an expression of the latter frustration with unsavoury development in the country.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on impunity in the country, Senate Ekweremadu said there would have been a military interregnum in the country but for the fact that such intervention was no longer fashionable.

But addressing newsmen at the weekend in his office, Honourable Oye said the Deputy Senate President overreacted in his remarks

He said: “Ekweremadu overreacted, he was emotional his statement was not well thought out. He acted out of frustration. I must commend the military for reacting maturely. Ekweremadu made a clarion call on the state of the nation. He reacted out of disenchantment with the system. I must also commend the federal government for not ordering for his arrest. It shows we are in a democracy. If it were before, the DSP would have been in trouble by now.”

The APGA national chairman, however, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his cabinet and bring on board people with fresh ideas that could inspire confidence in his administration just as he backed President refusal to sign the Peace Corps Bill into law.

“I agree with Mr President, the whole thing is lousy. We need something that is sustainable. Nigerians don’t plan.

“What is Peace Corps and what value will it add? The National Assembly should bring bills that will add value to the people. Buhari should tinker with his cabinet. I still insist that he has the capacity, let him sack the team and bring people who are ready to work for the good of the common people,”

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the APGA chair called on prospective voters to partake in the ongoing Continuous Voter’s Registration, (CVR), as he noted that it was the only tool available to Nigerians to put in place a government of their choice.

“We appeal to all Nigerians, they must go out and register. If you fail to register, you have endorsed anarchy and mediocrity. Nigerians of voting age must go out and register.

“As we speak, many Nigerians live below poverty line and it is terrible. The environment is not there for the survival of the people. The government must create jobs for our youth. We should look inward and apply our enormous resources for the welfare of our people.

“APGA should be the alternative to APC and PDP. Look at Anambra and you can have a picture of what the party can do. We have the capacity to give Nigerians what they want. We will give vent to the federal character principle of the country.”

Another highlight of the briefing was the disclosure of the suspension of the APGA chairman in Lagos, Barrister Kayode Alabi by the party national working committee.

He further disclosed that a caretaker committee would be put in place to run the party in Lagos state.

“The caretaker will take charge pending when a congress will be held. A disciplinary committee will be set up.

“We also discussed the state of insecurity in the country particularly insurgency in the northeast.”