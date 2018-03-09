Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has commissioned the reconstructed High Street and Rehabilitated Prof Okujiagu Street and Danjuma Drive, Off Odili Road, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt.

This is as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike declared that he will continue to give Rivers people the best, because they deserve sustained development.

Commissioning the roads constructed by the Wike administration, Governor Fayose commended the Rivers State Governor for his excellent performance and the delivery of projects.

He commended Governor Wike for being a credible voice for the people in these perilous times.

“Commissioning has become an attitude for Governor Wike. Everyday, there is a new project. I commend him for transforming the state “, he said.

The Ekiti State Governor who likened the Rivers State Governor to the Biblical Daniel who has remained upright, noted that Governor Wike has contributed meaningfully to the development of the country.

He said: “Only PDP states are working in the country. We will not allow our voices to be brought down”.

In his remarks, Governor Wike said that the companies and residents around the area would testify to the transformation of the key roads in the economic zone.

He assured the people of Rivers State that he will remain focused on the development of the state because of his passion for the state .

He said while other leaders have links to other states, everything about him revolves around Rivers State.

The governor said that those who had the opportunity to serve the state but failed to make impact, should stop peddling falsehood about projects in the state.

He said: “The people know the truth and the truth will always prevail. For instance, we have tranformed Borokiri, which was abandoned by the immediate past administration “.

Commissioner of Works, Rt Hon Dum Dekor said that the new roads have revived the economy of the area. He said before the reconstruction of the roads, residents could not ply the roads.

He said that the road was a refuse dump site, necessitating the piling of the road for more than three metres. The commissioner said that though the contractor was given eighteen months, through proper funding, the road was completed in 12months.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Amadi Oparaeli, thanked the Rivers State Governor for executing key projects in the area.