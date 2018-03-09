The 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has commenced on a smooth note in most of the Computer-Based Centres (CBT) monitored on Friday in Abuja.

The examination kicked off nationwide with only one session from 3 pm to 5 pm while full sessions of the exercise in the various CBT centres begins on Saturday.

Some candidates who spoke with newsmen, after two hours of the examination, commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the adequate arrangement put in place to ensure hitch-free exercise.

At Global Distance Learning Institute, one of the CBT centres in Abuja, examination started late at about 3:30 pm instead of the scheduled 3 pm.

The candidates were allowed into the examination hall after biometric screening under a strict supervision of the officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Civil Society Group, and other invigilators.

Jimoh Patrick, who came out smiling from the examination hall said he had no difficulty using the computer even though he said he was not necessarily computer literate.

“I thank God that I have taken the exams. It was smooth and I think I have done my best. The seating arrangement was okay. JAMB really tried.

“I’m not really computer literate, but the method of answering the questions was simple. I do not think somebody needs to be computer literate before using the system,” he said.

Another candidate, Aisha Daudu, said the examination process was orderly and expressed optimism that she would come out well. She noted that the invigilation was strict.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, had disclosed that a total of 1,662,762 candidates registered for the 2018 UTME.

He had also announced the readiness of the Board for the smooth conduct of the exercise scheduled to hold from 9th to 19th of March, 2018 in all the 605 Computer Based Centres (CBT) nationwide.