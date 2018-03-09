The Katsina State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has sacked its chairperson and treasurer over alleged “financial misappropriations”.

The affected persons are Hauwa El-Ladan and Rabi Samanja Bala, respectively.

This is even as the Union appointed Hauwa Ibrahim Jikamshi of Katsina State Television (KTTV) as the new Chairperson of the Union, while Asmau Lawal Ruma of the state Radio will serve as the new Vice Chairperson.

Other officials of the Union include Hanatu Mohammed of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Secretary, while the post of Treasurer went to Binta Mamman of the state Ministry of Information.

In a statement endorsed by Hauwa Ibrahim Jikamshi, the newly appointed Chairperson of the Union and Hannatu Mohammed, the new Secretary and available to journalists in Katsina, on Friday, the duo accused of financial misappropriations as well as their inability to carry other members along while piloting the affairs of the union.

The statement reads in parts, “This decision has been communicated to the Nigeria Union of Journalists Katsina state Council, National officials of NAWOJ at Zonal and National level for their information.

“Meanwhile, members of NAWOJ have passed a vote of confidence on the Secretary of the Union, Hauwa Ibrahim Jikamshi of KTTV, who is to serve as the new Chairperson of the Union, Asmau Lawal Ruma of Katsina Radio as Vice Chairperson, former Vice Chairperson, Hannatu Mohammed of NTA Katsina, is now the Secretary of the Union.

“While Auditor Binta Mamman of the State Ministry of Information is to serve as the new Treasurer of the Union and Hauwa G. Abubakar of NTA Katsina is now the Auditor of the union.”