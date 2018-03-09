In its determination to improve the quality of education in its public schools, the Kano State Government is set to increase teachers salaries by 20 per cent.

The State Committee’s chairman on the new education policy, Professor Garba Shehu disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Zaria on Friday.

He said the members of his committee were in Zaria to fine tune the policy from a draft earlier produced.

“The policy is being laid down. We are coming up with it within the year. We hope to finish and make everything available so that it would be captured in next year’s budget,” he added.

Shehu explained that under the proposed policy there will be an increase of teachers salaries by at least 20 per cent of their basic.

He said apart from the pay rise which is expected to commence in 2019, the committee is also suggesting other welfare packages like timely promotion, provision of staff quarters, loans for vehicles or motorcycles, and other motivations that would make teaching attractive.

He was optimistic that with the implementation of the policy, Kano State’s public schools would compete favourably with the private.

“Kano public schools will be good as private so that people will be confused where to take their children to,” he said.