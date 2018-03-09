The National Identity Management Commission has advised intending pilgrims to the 2018 Hajj in Saudi Arabia that they must obtain National Identity Number before being allowed to travel.

NIMC Managing Director, Aliyu Aziz, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

Aziz said obtaining NIN is a precondition to all intending pilgrims for the pilgrimage.

He explained that the action became imperative following request by the Saudi Arabian authorities for adequate data on pilgrims performing the Hajj.

He said: “The commission in partnership with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria made it compulsory on all pilgrims to obtain NIN so we can meet the mandatory requirement of the Saudi Arabian authorities on data supply.’’

He commended NAHCON management for its efforts in ensuring the success of the programme.