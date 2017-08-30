Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, says one of his children is affected by the indefinite strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking at the end of the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday, the minister said the government is doing its best to reach an agreement with the union and put an end to the strike.

“Students who are supposed to take their exams and promotional exams have been forced by circumstances beyond their control to stay at home,” Ngige said.

“I have one of my child at home as we speak. Government is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that we reach a conclusive agreement with ASUU so that they can go back to the class room.

“This is the first national strike that this government is facing and we want to discuss.

“At council today, the vice-president took over some of the aspects of the negotiations and discussions. So, we are continuing the meeting in his office and when we finish meeting, we will get back to ASUU for another round of meeting and we are hopeful that we will be able to go to an appreciable extent to solve some of the outstanding issues that is preventing them from going back to work.”

Ngige also said the government’s team on the national minimum wage committee is ready, but waiting for other members from the private sector.

“We have on the government side four ministers – ministers of labour and employment, finance, budget and planning, I can’t remember the last one now but we have our team ready,” Ngige said.

“The chairman will be unveiled when we have a full component of the committee. The aspect that is delaying from inaugurating the committee is the organised private sector.

“So we are waiting for these nominations, when they come in the government will nominate the chairman and inaugurate the committee.”