Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has advised candidates for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations yet to receive their examination details to visit its website for such information.

The board’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja, following complaints by candidates.

The examination commenced on Friday in JAMB-approved Computer Based Test centres, with some 1.6 million candidates registered for test holding from March 9 to March 17.

Benjamin said candidates must not wait for the board to send the details, but they should visit its website and follow the instructions provided for viewing and printing out their examination slips.

He warned that the board would not be responsible for anyone who misses the test or fails to adhere to instructions on the exercise.

Some candidates have complained that they have yet to receive examination information, including date, time, town and centre from the board, to be able to sit for the test.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, on Wednesday advised candidates not to come late and to adhere to regulations on the exercise.

He said the board would not reschedule the examination for anyone who misses their chance and urged candidates to ensure they print their e-slips as from Tuesday to enable them to get prepared.