The Plateau Chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has lauded the State Government for introducing tractor ownership scheme for farmers.

AFAN Plateau Chairman, Mr Philip Azi, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

According to him, the initiative would boost agricultural activities in the state, as farmers would cultivate their farms with ease.

“The arrangement will be of immense help to farmers in the state.

“Farmers have over the years found it difficult to access tractors for usage on their farms, which often make them cultivate late and in turn grossly affect the level of production.

“But with the coming of the tractors, such anomalies will be naturally addressed.

“So, it is a very good thing that is happening to farmers in the state,” Azi said.

He called on AFAN members, particularly the beneficiaries of the scheme to abide by the terms and conditions of the programme.

Azi also urged all farmers to take advantage of the scheme to maximise their outputs and boost agricultural production in the state.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had inaugurated 100 out of the 400 units of tractors under the scheme as part of his official visit to the state.

The scheme has a tripartite arrangement, in which the beneficiaries would pay 60 percent of the total cost, while state and local governments would pay 30 and 10 percent balance respectively.

The tractors were supplied at the cost of N1.4 million each.