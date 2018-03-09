The Federal Government has charged the newly inaugurated Chairman and members of the Board of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), to seek alternative source of funding for its operations.

According to the government this has become necessary in the face of dwindling resources over the years which have impacted negatively on the activities of the institution.

The Head of the Federal Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, gave the charge while inaugurating the ASCON board.

She also charged the members to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their duties, saying: “Your appointment by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, is a clear testimony of the remarkable contributions you have been making, individually and collectively to the development of our great country.”

She said that ASCON was established as a principal organ for sustainable capacity building in both the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy, and that in meeting the objectives on a constant and sustainable basis requires a committed Governing Board and management.

“Your role as Board members of ASCON is therefore to provide the much needed direction in supporting the vision of this Administration for institutional and human capacity development among others through effective training and re-training of public servants.”

Oyo-Ita reiterated her commitment to achieving efficient service delivery to the citizenry through the adoption of a new work ethos, “EPIC” which stands for “Efficiency,, Productivity, Incorruptible and Citizen Centred, the Head of Service urged the Board members to look out of the box and also to work in close collaboration with the ASCON Management to return the institution to its former glory.

“Aggressive efforts should therefore be made by the board and management of the institution to explore other areas apart from government to fund its operations,” she said, noting that dwindling resources over the years have impacted negatively on the activities of the institution.

Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Office of Head of Service, Mr. Mustapha Suleiman, in his remarks, said the inauguration marked another milestone in repositioning the Civil Service for efficient service delivery.

He said the institution plays a critical role in training and re-training of the workforce in the Public Service, which is germane to efficient and effective service delivery.

Speaking on behalf of the Board members, Chairman of the Board, Hon. Nduka Anyanwu, said that the board will work to ensure the institution achieve the objectives for which it was established.

The Board members are: Hon. Nduka Anyanwu (Chairman), Abbas Ahamed Gand, Adamu Musa, Dr. Bruce Ugbode, Dr. Adeeyo O Atilade, Rep. of Federal Civil Service Commission.

Others are Director, Institute of Administration, ABU, Zaira, Director, Institute of Administration, OAU, Ife, Director, Institute of Administration, UNN, Commandant, Command & Staff College, Jos, Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos and Director General/CEOI, ASCON, Mrs Gayya C U, will serve as member/Secretary.