Anambra State government has issued a 90-day ultimatum to Nkpikpa Residents, Landlords and Stakeholders Association to ensure that peace returned in the area or be disbanded.

Ikechukwu Onyeabor, the special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on local government Land and Chieftaincy Matters, gave the advice while playing host to the residents who called on him at the Government House in Awka.

He enjoined the caretaker committee to ensure that all grey areas in the community were addressed before the expiration of the 90 days, saying that government would conduct election into the community leadership and “we task you to carry everybody along during the reconciliation period.”

Earlier, Chief Michael Aghaebe, the chairman of the caretaker committee, had informed the special adviser that they were in his office to present the members of the caretaker committee set up by the community in line with government directives.

The members included Paulinus Chima, vice chairman; Achike Jerry, secretary; Comrade Chukwuemeka Christopher; financial secretary; Mr. Valentine Illoigwe, Akachukwu Nwachukwu. Others were Ichie A . Anyanwu, Mr. Chimezie Adiele, Philip Ifejika while Chief Jerome Ezeakonobi is the patron.

The chairman complained that the crisis erupted in the community when the caretaker committee set up by the community in 2010 refused to conduct election as directed by the state government or even render account of stewardship. He said they had been in office for eight years in spite of the 90 days given to them when they were set up.

“They have refused to vacate office and this time the residents revolted, accusing them of high handedness, oppression and imposition of illegal taxes,” he said.