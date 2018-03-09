The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has described the rampant clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country as alien.

Mustapha made the observation in Yola during the presentation of Federal Government’s relief materials to communities affected by the recent farmers/herdsmen conflict in Demsa Local Government Area.

He explained that what was currently happening between farmers and herdsmen was totally alien, especially for the people of Adamawa State.

He said: “This is not what we used to live in the past because we have been living as brothers and sisters with inter marriage for hundreds of years.

“So, the recent rampage between famers and herdsmen is alien to us.

“Most of us are farmers and at same time herders because I myself rear cattle.”

The SFG noted that the only conflict between farmers and herders he knew of usually occurred during raining season and immediately with the intervention of traditional ruler of the village, the situation would be under control.

Mustapha said it was high time to go back to the traditional way and method of solving these crises.

Mustapha appealed to the people of the state to live in peace with one another.

Speaking earlier, Abbani Imam, the Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency in charge of Adamawa and Taraba States, said over 1,000 bags of assorted grains and other non food items were donated to the affected communities.

Responding on behalf of the affected communities, Wale Fwa, the Chairman of Demsa Local Government Council, thanked the Federal Government for the gesture.