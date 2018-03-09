Former Federal Commissioner of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has pressed the case for the suspension of the three governors in Northeast under a state of emergency as the only panacea to the defeat of the insurgency ravaging the region.

Clark in a statement said, without temporarily removing the political authorities in the three states that the fire for the insurgency would not be removed.

The South-South leader also charged the presidency not to heap its failures in addressing the security in the country on the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Chief Clark spoke in response to assertions by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

He said: “To win the war against insurgency in the three North Eastern States is very easy because of the fighting spirit, competence and commitment of the nation’s troops which have fought similar battles abroad, if only those who are confusing and manipulating the system in the North East are removed from office, and the military is allowed to deal with the insurgents professionally.

“If this is done, I am sure that in a space of six months Boko Haram will be given the final burial. Anything short of this, the nation will be fighting a ding dong war,” Clark said as he enjoined the presidential spokesman not to “base the failure or lack of change of this Federal government on previous governments, particularly, the government of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.”