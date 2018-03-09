Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, expressed appreciation to God as he marked his 61st birthday anniversary.

According to him, he is gradually getting to the class of senior citizens.

Speaking while cutting a birthday cake surprisingly organised by the staff of his office, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Vice President Osinbajo prayed that the country will continue to be greater and experience joy and peace.

According to him, “I am grateful to God for preserving my life. It is just exciting to be one year older. I think we are gradually getting to that class who are called senior citizens and in some way it places greater responsibility.

“But I am immensely grateful to God and thank everyone for the surprise. I pray that our country will be greater and greater, that it will prosper and that we will experience true joy and true peace.”

Recall that the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, observed that despite occupying the exalted office of the Vice President, Osinbajo had remained his human self without putting on airs.

Tinubu said this in a personal letter to the Vice President on his 61st birthday.