The Police Command in Enugu State has commenced investigation into the alleged gruesome murder of a betting shop owner, Ifeanyi Onoja in Obolloafor axis of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Friday in Enugu that Onoja, 25, was found dead in his betting shop at Obolloafor on March 5.

Amaraizu said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, had directed police operatives from Udenu Division to carry out comprehensive investigation on the matter.

“It was gathered that the deceased, Ifeanyi Onoja, from Ugbaike village in Enugu-Ezike community in Igboeze North Local Government Area was found dead in his betting shop.

‘’The shop located is located on Ugbaike road in Obolloafor in Udenu Local Government Area.

“Further information gathered revealed that there appears to be mark of violence on the body and forehead of the deceased suggesting murder,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in an hospital mortuary in Obolloafor for autopsy, adding that the autopsy would aid police operatives in their investigation.