An unidentified female member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, was, yesterday, crushed by a train in Ikeja Local Government Area, Lagos State.

Her lifeless body, which was seriously mangled, was left lying on the rail line.

It was gathered that efforts to drag her back when an oncoming train was approaching proved abortive as she was busy pressing her phone.

“The train was not moving at a high speed. People tried to call her attention to the oncoming train but she didn’t yield to the call as she continued pressing her mobile phone.

“I was looking at her from where I stood and saw her with an earpiece plugged into her ears which made her unable to hear the sound of the oncoming train. Many passers-by tried to pull her out of the rail line but she ran towards the moving train which crushed parts of her body,” an eyewitness told newsmen.

Efforts to reach Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Chike Oti, for confirmation could not yield any fruit at the time of this report.