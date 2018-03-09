Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State says President Muhammadu Buhari is not taking advice from Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) on burning national issues.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti, the governor said corruption in the system “is fast encouraging arm struggle”, alleging that government seemed to be making crime and criminality so attractive.

For Fayose, government’s alleged failure to tackle the challenge of insecurity and adoption of an option of paying ransom are indications that insecurity challenge has become an internal problem caused by those who are profiting from it.

“We don’t have external aggression, but an internal one. We are calling on the international community to look beyond Boko Haram or herdsmen. The international community should come for fact-finding and dig deeper into the killings in Nigeria. This is beyond what Boko Haram or herdsmen are doing. It is more of what the government has failed to do on time. Nigerians are becoming helpless. Benue people need international intervention; they need support. We want to believe that the president has lost it. His approach has been cosmetic.

“How would you want us to believe that the Nigerian army cannot engage herdsmen, cannot engage Boko Haram? It seems that the reason for the coming of President Buhari to secure Nigeria has been defeated in all areas.

“You can all see the situation. Nigerians are angry and hungry on daily basis, as they are being killed by their own brothers.

“I can’t understand why the Federal Government cannot take a stand to engage the so-called herdsmen. They flaunt their weapons on the social media and the government looks away. Currently, the APC government led by President Buhari is paying lip service to the challenge of security,” he alleged.

Fayose urged Nigerians to challenge the president to act decisively.

“Steps must be taken. Nigeria must realise that if we fail to challenge the government on this, it would be a sad story for the coming generation.

“Personally, I am worried as a Nigerian that we are no longer safe in our father land,” he added.

The Ekiti governor said president’s visit to Taraba was simply political. “After the president left Taraba, people were killed. I can’t believe that after three months of the killings the president only went to the troubled part and spent only one or two hours and left. It is unfortunate.”

Asked if the NGF had advised Buhari on what to do, he said: “The governors forum is not the commander-in-chief of the nation. The present government is not taking advice. How do you explain a situation where our president is saying governors should tell their people not to block cattle route in this 21st century? When we are faced with the challenge of people carrying AK-47 in the name of rearing cows, we are talking of cattle routes in the 21st century! The defence for cows has become more important than that of human beings.

“The world has become a global village; Nigeria is not isolated. When this matter is well probed, we would see that it is beginning to look like a business. Some people seem to be promoting this war because they are gaining from it. Some have turned it into a business. People saddled with the responsibility of protecting Nigerians have turned it into business.”

Fayose advised the youths to get deeply involved in politics and take over power from the old folks.

“We should stop paying ransom because this is becoming like a business. That is why we kicked against the move to take $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account. When we continue to pay ransom, we won’t get anywhere. We are paying $2 million for somebody. So what is the essence of the fight by the Nigerian army? The corruption in the system is encouraging this war. People are promoting this war at the expense of the lives of Nigerians,” he said.