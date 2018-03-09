The Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the issue of state police as one of the key ways to tackle the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the county.

The Gbong Gwom told Buhari, who was on a two-day official visit to Plateau State, that the solution to the problem rests in the establishment of state police.

He regretted that had the initiative been implemented, scores of innocent lives would not have been wasted, notifying the president also of the country’s need to devolve power to the states.

Responding, Buhari told his host that the National Assembly was addressing the issues and that a resolution would be found shortly.

The president commissioned some roads, amid chants of ‘Sai Buhari!’ wherever he went. He also attended a town hall meeting.

Following touchdown earlier at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Buhari was received by Governor Simon Lalong and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, among others.

And restating his commitment to good governance, the president said his priority remains: securing the nation, boosting the economy and curbing corruption.

“From the very time we came until now, we have been able to do our best, and we remain focused on delivering on our promises,” he said yesterday, when he received a delegation from King Salman of Saudi Arabia at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari disclosed that on Boko Haram, Nigerians in the affected states were in the best position to explain the positive changes they have witnessed since the inception of the administration in 2015.