President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his commitment to ending the cycle of violence that has engulfed some parts of the country in recent times.

Buhari gave the reassurance on Thursday, in Jos, Plateau State, at a Town Hall meeting in the course of his two-day official visit to the state.

He also launched the Plateau State Roadmap to Peace and congratulated Simon Lalong, the governor, for uniting the people of the state.

The President said: “I wish to encourage your Excellency to continue with the good work you are doing, and I wholeheartedly congratulate you for uniting the people of Plateau State.

“I am indeed quite impressed with the gains and successes recorded in the area of conflict management and peace-building, which has returned this state to the path of relative peace.

“Let me express the Federal Government’s commitment to support and assist the Peace Building Agency in its effort to arrest the vicious cycle of violence and lay the foundation for sustainable peace in our country.”

He also commended Governor Lalong for his achievements in the development of the state, ensuring regular payment of salaries and pensions, and strides in the agricultural sector.

He assured the people that the Federal Government would continue to work with the Plateau State government.

“I am glad that the state government has fully keyed into the All Green Initiative and the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme of the Federal Government, considering the strategic importance of agriculture to our national development.

“Equally commendable is Plateau State’s commitment to the African Development Bank-funded Potato Value Chain Support Project, which is targeted at wealth-creation, employment-generation and food security.”

The President lauded Governor Lalong for continuing with the projects abandoned by previous administrations, noting that this had saved the state from white elephant projects.

President Buhari promised that the Federal Government would speed up refunds on federal works executed by the state.

“I have noted the request for refund of funds expended on the rehabilitation of the Jos-Bukuru-Mararaba Jema’a Road which is a federal road project, and other interventions.

“Federal Government will expedite action towards the refund of verified claims by the Plateau State Government,” he said.

He listed some of the Federal Government intervention activities in the state such as the construction of the Pankshin-Tapshin-Gambrar-Sara-Kai-Gindiri Road to Metropolitan Construction Company Ltd; Execution of TETFUND Projects; Bail-Out Funds; Paris Club Refunds and N-Power Scheme, and assured that the request for dualization and construction of the road from Abuja to Jos would be put into consideration, given its economic viability and status as gateway extending to the North-East.

Responding to a request by the governor for the inclusion of more Plateau State indigenes in federal appointments, President Buhari assured that the request would be looked into to ensure compliance with the Federal Character principle.

“The request will be looked into so as to reflect federal character in line with the Federal Government’s determination to address issues of marginalization in the spread of appointments and other privileges,” he said.

President Buhari also reminisced on his time as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Armoured Division, Jos, recalling that it was from this position that he was summoned to become Head of State in January 1984.

The President had earlier commissioned some road projects executed by the state government and paid a courtesy call on the Gbong Gwom Jos, Dr Jacob Gyang Buba.