The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Thursday called on the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to find a lasting solution to the incessant attacks on farmers by Fulani herdsmen in the state.

The association also urged the governor to emulate the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, by organising a security summit which should involve all the leaders of Miyetti Allah in the state and the country at large, farmers, representatives of the government, security agencies and other stakeholders.

The group made the call at a meeting held at the residence of the leader of the association, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Secretary-General of the association, Seinde Arogbofa, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, said there was a need for Akeredolu to call all the concerned groups for a peace meeting to design a lasting solution to the crisis.

The organisation also lamented that the herdsmen allegedly carried out various criminal acts on the residents of the state on a daily basis.

The group said, “While we agree with our governor that ranches and not colonies are the ultimate solution for cattle trade, he must quickly put in place some measures to arrest the wave of kidnappings and armed robbery mainly perpetrated by these herders especially in the northern senatorial district of Ondo State.

“As done by the Ekiti State Governor some two weeks ago, we strongly suggest he (Akeredolu) brings together all the relevant groups, the security personnel, the Obas, the senior citizens, Fulani leaders and other stakeholders to find a way out.”

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Afenifere admonished the state government and the community leaders to embark on aggressive voter registration and voter education campaign, particularly on the issue of electronic voting system which would be adopted for the general elections.

According to the group, it is imperative for the people to register for the election in order for them to be able to exercise their civic rights of electing their leaders.

The Afenifere also appealed to the governor to revive moribund industries established by the late former governor Adekunle Ajasin in order to create employment opportunities and improve the economy of the state.