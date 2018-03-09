Three tertiary institutions, all located in Mubi, Adamawa State, have been closed by the authorities of the institutions following fears of an imminent attack on the town by Boko Haram.

The Adamawa State University, the Federal Polytechnic and the College of Health Technology were hurriedly shut on Wednesday to protect the students and staff of the institutions from falling victims of the attack by the insurgents.

The decision to close the schools was taken following threats from the Boko Haram insurgents that they would attack the town soon.

A source in Adamawa State University disclosed that the closure became necessary when some unidentified persons surfaced in the town last week and began to recruit youngsters, enticing them with huge quantity of Dollars.

The source revealed that it was the same pattern the insurgents used before they invaded and occupied the town in 2014 with enormous casualties.

The source disclosed that even now, the insurgents have written of the imminent attack and they always keep to their threats.

On Wednesday, the Mubi Emirate Council, headed by the Emir, Alhaji Abubabkar Isa Ahmadu, directed all village and district heads to report to the security agencies unknown faces in their domain.

The closure of these three institutions is coming close on the heels of the closure of the Moddibo Adama University of Technology, Yola two weeks ago after a bloody riot in which two students reportedly lost their lives.

Meanwhile, business activities in the once bubbling commercial town is gradually grinding to a halt as banks have started skeletal operations.

A staff in one of the new generation banks, John Musa, said: “We will remain to process the students movement out of the town, then we reassess the situation.”

However the management of the Federal Polytechnic Mubi on Thursday assured the public that the security situation in the institution was stable.

Dr. David Gbenyi, the Deputy Rector Academic, made this known on Thursday in a telephone interview, while reacting to the security threat to Mubi.

Gbenyi, who spoke in the absence of the Rector, Dr. Sadiq Yahya, said the institution did not receive any threat of attack from any quarter.

He said normal academic activities were going on on the campus, adding that there was no panic in the institution.

He said: “When we heard the rumour over Boko Haram threat to attack Mubi, the management hurriedly summoned our internal security stakeholders and they confirmed to us that all we heard was a rumour.

“We again reached out to the security agencies within Mubi and still got the assurances that all is well.

“So our institution is very stable and we are well secured as our robust partnership with security agencies is always yielding good results.

“Normal academic activities are going on and we assure the public that there is no security threat to Mubi in general and the Federal Polytechnic in particular.”