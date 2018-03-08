Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has charged graduates of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in the country to develop their acquired training and skills to create employment opportunities that will make them employers of labour rather than job seekers.

The Governor gave the charge Thursday in Ikorodu during the 26th convocation ceremony of the Lagos State Polytechnic held at the College Convocation Ground, Ikorodu.

He noted that the economic climate of the country is desirous of young entrepreneurs determined to create and generate wealth and employment opportunities, assuring that the training and skills they have received in the college would put them in good stead to face the challenges of survival in the present economic situation.

In his words, “The present administration’s commitment to move education from the norm of certificate acquisition to the level of knowledge development through technology and skills acquisition cannot be overemphasized. I am delighted that graduating students from the State tertiary institutions have been prepared through strategic initiatives including “Ready, Set, Work” initiative to look forward to life after school as entrepreneurs”.

Ambode, who was represented at the ceremony by his Deputy, Dr. Idiat Adebule, pledged that he would continue to invest a substantial amount of resources in the education sector to enrich the pool of human resources from State institutions.

He stated that no society can ever develop without good investment in the education of its citizens, or provide an enabling environment for ideas to thrive, adding that the economic climate of the nation requires young vibrant entrepreneurs determined to create and generate wealth and employment opportunities.

“You are to create employment opportunities where none exists and to constantly adjust to the dynamics of the market to drive investment and economic empowerment for many others. You should make the best use of your time to improve yourself constantly in this ever-changing world”,’ he said.

In his address, Mr. Samuel Sogunro, the Polytechnic Rector, appreciated the State government’s support and urged the graduands to utilize the theoretical, practical and entrepreneurial skills acquired from the Polytechnic to enhance their skills as job creators, and not as white-collar job seekers.

He added that “By becoming job creators you would be playing your part in stemming down the level of hopelessness which is prevalent among young graduates who seek the non-readily available white collar jobs”.

The Polytechnic’s overall best graduating student was Omotoyosi Fatogun, with Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate (CGPA) of 3.81 in the School of Pure and Applied Sciences, Department of Science Laboratory Technology.