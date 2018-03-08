More than 4,000 persons displaced by the raging violence in Benue are taking refuge in Plateau, Gov. Simon Lalong said on Thursday in Jos.

Lalong made the disclosure at a town hall meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a two-day working visit to the state.

The governor said that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), were Tiv and Fulani people displaced as a result of farmers/herders clashes.

He said that Plateau was also hosting thousands of IDPs from other crisis-ridden states like Adamawa, Borno, Kaduna and Yobe.

“As a governor of this state, my major worry is that Plateau has been bearing this burden alone without any support either from the federal or affected state governments,” he said.

Lalong urged the president to consider some special funding support to complement the state’s efforts at being a good host to those fleeing the crises zones.

“The support of the federal government will go a long way to prove to our people that the Buhari-led administration is deeply interested in the affairs of our state,” he said.

Lalong called for serious, prompt and proactive measures to end farmers/herders clashes, and commended Buhari for rising up to the challenge by setting up a committee to curb farmers/herders conflicts.

He expressed confidence that the “hydra-headed monster” would be nipped in the bud “very soon”.

The governor said that the Plateau road map to peace launched by Buhari on Thursday would address the vicious circle of violence in the state.