President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joined well-meaning Nigerians in wishing Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo a happy 61st birthday.

In a message posted on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, the President thanked Osinbajo for being a loyal and dependable partner.

Buhari wrote, “Happy 61st Birthday, @ProfOsinbajo. Thank you for being a loyal and dependable partner on this journey.

“I join millions of your friends and well-wishers around the world to wish you many more years of service to God, to Nigeria, and to humanity.”

The Presidency, via @NGRPresident, also posted a photograph of the President, who is currently on a two-day official visit to Plateau State, congratulating Osinbajo on the telephone.

The message that accompanied the photograph read, “President @MBuhari wishing Vice President @ProfOsinbajo a Happy Birthday from Jos, Plateau State, earlier today.”